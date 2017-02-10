Missing Ohio State University student found dead

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday. A man driving into the park told police he saw her lying in a field about 15 feet from the road at the entrance to the park. He and another man who had just arrived got out of their cars and took several steps toward the body before deciding to call 911.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology. The communications department released a statement Friday morning:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.

Tokes was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

The Grove City Division of Police said officers located Tokes’ vehicle in Columbus.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Tokes’ family is from the Toledo area, according to the missing person’s report.