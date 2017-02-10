Over 30 intentionally-set fires in west Birmingham keep neighbors on edge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some neighbors in west Birmingham feel anxious when the sun goes down. Birmingham fire officials report that there have already been 12 intentionally-set fires this year. At the end of last year, there were 22 fires that they also believe were part of this same string of arsons.

On Thursday, Birmingham Police told CBS 42 that a person of interest had been released after undergoing questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.

It’s something many in the neighborhood misunderstood. They thought whoever had been setting the fires had been arrested. One neighbor, who wanted to be referred to by her first name, Commonletha, told us that she had heard dogs barking at her neighbor’s home–and then had seen a house suddenly ignite earlier this week.

“No I don’t feel safe,” she said. “It’s unnecessary. If he [the person setting fires] would do that- he’d do anything, you know? With people living right next door and you set a fire to the house? That fire could spread. You never know. I don’t feel safe with him still being out there.”

Fire officials told CBS 42 that the person of interest is still being investigated. That person was on the scene of one of the fires, and according to Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the department’s arson dog, Alma, indicated accelerant on the person of interest. The department’s investigation team is continuing to work closely with Birmingham Police to determine who is behind the fires.