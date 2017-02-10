Rachel on the Road: Autobahn Indoor Speedway

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) —

We’ve got a need for speed! If you do too, Rachel found an indoor track to check out this weekend – Autobahn Indoor Speedway!

This race track is suitable for kids and adults. Your child has to be at least eight years old and 48 inches tall to ride. The juniors will race separate from the adults for safety reasons. The junior vehicles don’t go quite as fast making it easier for kids to maneuver.

How do you win? It’s not who finishes first! You get 14 laps if you’re an adult and 12 laps if you are a junior each round. Autobahn tracks the fastest single lap speed of each driver, so you are fighting for the fastest time! For prices on each round, call (205) 235-6230.

Important Safety Restrictions:

Junior kart racers must be at least 48″ tall and 8 years old.

Adult kart racers must be at least 56″ tall, at least 13 years old and less than 300 lbs.

All racers must also be able to wear a helmet (which we provide) and fit in the kart seat with the safety harness attached.

Closed toe shoes are required (we have loaners and fresh socks if you need them).

Racers under 18 must be accompanied by the parent on their first visit or the child must bring

THIS WAIVER signed by a parent along with a photocopy of the parent’s driver’s license.

signed by a parent along with a photocopy of the parent’s driver’s license. Racers 18 and older must complete THIS WAIVER to race.

to race. Do not race if you have any medical conditions including seizures, or heart or back issues. Consult your doctor if you are unsure if it is safe for you to race.

For a “karting 101” lesson, click here. The track is located at 5960 Greenwood Pkwy, Bessemer, AL 35022. The doors open Monday through Thursday at 11am and close at 10pm. On Friday the hours are extended from 11am to 12am and on the weekend the hours are Saturday 10am to 12am and Sunday 10am to 10pm.

Don’t miss next Friday morning right here on CBS42, Rachel on the Road!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.