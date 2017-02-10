Woman falsely detained in Homewood Walmart speaks at press conference

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Brenda Rivers spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since an incident at a Walmart in December led her to file a lawsuit against the City of Homewood and a Homewood police officer.

In a Facebook Live video from the December incident, Rivers can be seen in handcuffs, being held on the floor by Homewood police officers. Officers in the video say Rivers is being arrested for failure to comply. The officers were investigating a report of a stolen wallet inside the Walmart on Lakeshore. Rivers did not steal the wallet.

On Friday during a press conference, Rivers said the incident changed her life. She said she went to the emergency room after the incident and that she suffered from an injured shoulder, an injured hand and a contusion to one of her ribs.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for Rivers’ medical bills, plus additional damages.

After the December incident, the Homewood Police Department publicly apologized and reassigned the officer who was involved. Rivers said Friday that she never received a personal apology from any member of the Homewood Police Department.