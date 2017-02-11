Birmingham Organization looks to reduce violence

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- A Birmingham organization is hoping to reduce violence by talking to people in the community.

Saturday members of New Era Birmingham hit the streets delivering their message that violence is not the answer and it is important to build relations in the community to try to reduce violence.

Within the last two weeks police have responded to two homicides resulting in the death of two Wenonah High school students.

“We need to get in front of it, we connect the dots, squash that, don’t get anybody killed,” said N.E.B member Avee Ashanti Shabazz.

Monic LaTrescia wants the violence to stop. She lives across from Wenonah high school.

“I have a daughter that goes Wenonah and no child’s life should be taken,” said LaTrescia.

The group came by her house and thinks its good what N.E.B is doing.

“We need to stop killing one another. Yes black lives do matter, if our lives matter than we need to stop killing one another,” said LaTrescia.

N.E.B wants to community know they do care.

“We have talked through volatile situations with them, we have squashed beefs already, we have got in the middle of gunfights and stopped them, we have done this is just a continuation,” said Shabazz