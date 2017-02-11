This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 11th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years, and Robert Weaver is sworn into the highest federal position held by an African-American at the time. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from a South African prison after being held for 27 years as a political prisoner.

On this day in 1961, Robert Weaver was sworn in as administrator of the Housing and Home Finance Agency. At the time, it was the highest federal post by an African-American.

On this day in 1976, Clifford Alexander Jr. was confirmed as the first African-American secretary of the United States Army.