Police investigating homicide with victim found in abandoned house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation where the victim was found killed in an abandoned house, according to a release from the department.

The incident occurred on Friday at the 6800 block of 5th Terrace North around 9 p.m. A detective received a tip about a man being shot inside a home near the location, and officers arrived to find the victim on the floor shot multiple times. Medics arrived shortly after to find the victim deceased.

At this time, the investigation is in its early stages, and investigators have not identified a clear motive or suspect.