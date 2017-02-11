Young local actor helping others through Project Homeless Connect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One young local actor is making waves in Hollywood, joining the cast of Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures.” Ten-year-old Ashton Tyler is also making waves here in Birmingham by teaming up with local non-profits to give back to the community.

Tyler plays “Leonard Vaughn” in the movie but outside of set life, he’s giving back through Ashton’s Closet. The community service organization is for kids, by kids and started when Tyler was just seven. Since then, they’ve fed students in need, held fundraisers, and collected cold weather items through “Gloves for Love” to help the Birmingham Project Homeless Connect.

Right now, Tyler is teaming up with One Roof Birmingham, Pelham Oaks Elementary, United Way of Central Alabama, and the City of Birmingham to donate to PHC, and you can help too! Donations can be dropped off in person by Wednesday, February 15th at One Roof, 1515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or Gloves of Love, 844 U.S. HWY 31, Suite I, Alabaster, AL 35007.

The donations will be handed out on March 4th at 8:00 a.m. at Boutwell Auditorium. To keep up with Ashton Tyler’s growing list of credits, click here. You can also find him on Facebook, Twitter and his official website.