Al Jarreau passes away at 76, days after announcing retirement

LOS ANGELES (WIAT) – Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has passed away at the age of 76, only three days after retiring from touring.

The legendary jazz singer was forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

A statement on his website said that Jarreau was hospitalized in Los Angeles and was “improving slowly.” The statement says that Jarreau’s medical team has told him he could not perform any of his remaining concert dates this year, and that he was retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”

Jarreau was set to turn 77 next month.

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.