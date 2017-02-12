Birmingham Police investigating unclassified death in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an unclassified death in a busy area of downtown Birmingham, according to Sergeant Shelton with the department.

The black male’s body was discovered in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North, an area near several restaurants, businesses, and banks, in addition to being a few blocks from Regions Field.

Police received the call in the case around 12:15 p.m., and at this time, they are still waiting on the cause of death from the coroner.

