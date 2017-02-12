City of Cullman lifts emergency water restrictions after recent rains

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Cullman lifts emergency water restrictions from a severe drought after rain helps replenish Lake Catoma. The lake is the only source of drinking water for tens of thousands of people in Cullman County.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Woody Jacobs says Lake Catoma is now 9 feet below full pool. The Emergency Water Conservation Plan restrictions were lifted Friday.

Mayor Jacobs goes on to thank everyone in the county for conserving water, but they hope more rain will come to fill the lake completely. The city passed a measure asking customers to reduce their water usage in mid-January. The county followed soon after with water restrictions.

At one point, Lake Catoma was down about 23 feet and some parts of the lake were completely empty. The drought is still affecting several north Alabama counties.