This Day In History-Black History Month Edition: February 12th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in history in 1865, Henry Highland Garnet was the first black man to speak in the Capitol. Garnet delivered a memorial sermon on the abolition of slavery at services in the House of Representatives.

In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded. The call for the meeting meant to organize the association was issued on the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.

Thirty-nine years later in 1948, First Lt. Nancy C. Leftneant became the first black accepted in the regular Army Nursing Corps