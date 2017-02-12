Marengo County man dies after being ejected from vehicle

LINDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sunday morning crash near Linden has claimed the life of a man from that city, according to a release from ALEA.

Maxie Lee Tatum, 32, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned on Alabama 28, two miles east of Linden. Tatum, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The events of the crash are still under investigation, but at this time police reportedly believe that alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.