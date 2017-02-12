Marengo County man dies after being ejected from vehicle

By Published: Updated:
(CBS42)
(CBS42)

LINDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sunday morning crash near Linden has claimed the life of a man from that city, according to a release from ALEA.

Maxie Lee Tatum, 32, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned on Alabama 28, two miles east of Linden. Tatum, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The events of the crash are still under investigation, but at this time police reportedly believe that alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s