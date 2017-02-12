Prominent Tuscaloosa residents honored by city during Black History Month celebration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa paid tribute to dozens of residents on Sunday morning for their contributions to the community as outstanding role models.

During a Black History Month celebration by the church at Jerusalem AME Zion Church, 31 residents were honored.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox presented each honoree with a City proclamation, including Steven D. Anderson, chief of Tuscaloosa, several city council members, business owners, educators.

Anderson says that this honor means so much to him because he wants to help inspire young people to follow their dreams and take the right path in life.

“It makes me feel great, it makes feel like the work I do in the City is not in vain, and it is great to be recognized for that work,” Anderson said. “And it is truly an honor when someone recognizes you as a role model, because that means that is somebody they would like to see their children pattern their lives after.”

City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry says she was also honored to be called a role model.

“To be acknowledged and recognized is so overwhelming, and I will never forget this day and I will never forget this moment,” McKinstry said. “And I will never forget how they took time to pay tribute to me.”

Chief Anderson says he hopes if young people in the community see his example and many other Black role models that they will know they can achieve any career in life.

“We have so many of them out there who are wayward doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Anderson said. “They can change their lives no matter what circumstance they find themselves in. All they have to do is be committed to doing it.”

The organizer of Sunday’s event says it’s vital to show young people that there are successful black adults in business, education, law enforcement, communications, medical and other fields. The honorees were chosen by the members of Jerusalem AME church.