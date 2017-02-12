When’s a good time to start a will?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Only 42 percent of U.S. adults have a Last Will and Testament.

If you don’t have a will and you die, it can cause a real mess for your family.

“I think people are just busy and people think that’s something they could do later, and when you think about a will, you’re thinking about dying and people don’t like to think about that,” explained Vicki Bronson of Conner & Winters, a law firm with offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Washington, DC.

Bronson says people should get a will when they start acquiring assets.

She said it’s never too early to get started, and it’s especially important for parents to have one.

Some who spoke with KNWA in Arkansas say they’ve just been too busy to start a will.

One woman said she started a will after her father passed away last year.

“He actually didn’t complete his will until he was already put into hospice so it was kind [of] scary because it was just finalized just in time and still it has to go through probate,” she explained.

She continued, “It’s always good to have those things in place because you just never know.”

To get a will, you can contact a local law firm.

You can also just write your own will on piece of paper. You just need two witnesses and it must be in your own handwriting.