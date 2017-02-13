11 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located and interviewed a suspect on a burglary case. During the interview, the suspect was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

William Lane Poe Jr, 33, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators also obtained information on the location of stolen property and conducted a search warrant at a trailer in Green Acres Trailer Park in Fort Payne. Stolen property was recovered.

Nine people were in the trailer at the time of the search warrant. Methamphetamine was found during the search.

Geneva Faye Waddell, 50, Mason Delane Gregory, 21, Tara Whitney Peacock, 29, Allison Leigh Gledhill, 25, Calvin Glenn Waddell, 58, Ashley Dawn Harris, 27, Gary Mitchell Gregory Jr, 22, and William Thomas Crane II, 39, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Douglas Edmondson, 44, was arrested and charged with trafficking possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.