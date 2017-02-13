8-year-old, 17-year-old killed in fatal Jefferson County accident

MULGA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1300 block of Short Creek Road to investigate an accident involving a car and a semi truck. Four people were in the car.

An 8-year-old in the car suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult driver of the car and two juvenile passengers were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. The 17-year-old female passenger died at the hospital from injuries received in the accident. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both vehicles were traveling along Alabama Highway 269 in opposite directions. The car turned across the highway in the path of the truck and both vehicles collided.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.