Birmingham city leaders explain plans to stop violence after high school students murdered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city leaders are taking steps to address youth violence in the city after two Wenonah High School students were shot and killed within one week of each other.

City Councilor Jay Roberson teamed up with Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper and Mayor William Bell laid out their plans to stop the violence.

According to Roberson, the process begins by answering the cries for help.

“Pulling the triggers, you have cried out for help loud enough to get a response,” Roberson said. “It is my belief that every time a youth pulls a trigger, it is a cry for help.>

Roberson says that part of their plan to stop the violence will be to reach out to the community and let people voice their frustrations.