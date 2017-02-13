Birmingham Police investigating homicide where victim died after driving self to hospital

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an Ensley homicide where the victim succumbed to his wounds after 13 days in the hospital, according to a release from the department.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street in Ensley on a call of an individual shot. On arrival, officers observed Ledarius Belser, 26, driving a black SUV and running traffic lights near the incident location.

Officers followed the victim’s black SUV to Princeton Hospital, where he stopped and was escorted inside for treatment. Police noticed at the time that Belser’s black SUV had multiple bullet holes.

The victim was eventually transferred to UAB Hospital with life-threatening wounds to the neck. On Friday, Feb. 10, UAB Hospital staff contacted the detective in charge of the case, informing him the victim had died.