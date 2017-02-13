Clay County Animal Clinic complaint in court Monday

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A legal fight involving a local animal shelter continues Monday. A neighbor of Clay County’s only animal shelter says it is too noisy.

An attorney for the Clay County Animal Shelter is trying to have the criminal complaint thrown out. The volunteers who run the shelter say a gentleman who lives about a quarter mile away has been complaining about the noise since they opened.

The shelter’s been open for about a year and a half and have taken in more than 600 animals in that time.

The criminal complaint says his daily routines been impacted because of continuous noise from the animals.

There will be a hearing Monday at the Winn Building in Ashland at 5 p.m. If the case isn’t dismissed a trial would be held in March.

