Department of Corrections searching for escaped Decatur-area inmate

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate that escaped from a work-release program in Decatur, according to a release from the organization.

Michael Ray Morrison, 45, stands 5’8 and weighs 185 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Morrison has distinctive tattoos associated with the Aryan Brotherhood, including a swastika and 14-88 representations.

Morrison was last seen escaping from the Decatur Work Release Center around 7:35 p.m. on Monday. He is currently serving a 20-year term on a charge of Burglary III.

DOC is asking anyone with any information to call them at (800) 831-8825.