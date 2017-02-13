Dr. Henry Panion III’s insight on 59th Annual Grammy Awards

(WIAT) — Adele brought her broom and swept the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. ‘Hello’ won Song and Record of the Year and Adele took home Album of the Year with ‘25’.

It was a historic night as Adele is the first artist in Grammy history to earn awards in the top three categories twice.

We wrap up our four day coverage of the Grammy’s on CBS with reaction from the man recognized as Birmingham’s Cultural Ambassador.

Dr. Henry Panion III has worked in just about every genre of music you can imagine: classical, jazz, gospel, R&B, country, blues, etc. You name it, he’s done it. In fact, his work has produced two Grammy awards.

Watch the video above for the full interview.