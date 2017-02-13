Hoover City Council approves lease for new sports complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover City Council met Monday to approve a lease between the city and the parks and recreation board for the new sports complex.

The city is leasing approximately 100 acres where the new Hoover metropolitan sports complex is located. This will allow for modifications to phase two of the design of the sports complex.

Phase one is underway right now and includes construction of the Finley Center and expansion of the RV Park. Phase two will include the sports field and added amenities that will come throughout the rest of this year and 2018.

It will be a phenomenal complex. There’s really not anything else like it in the region,” Hoover city administrator Allan Rice said. “We already have a contracted partner sports facility management that will be handling the booking and management of the facility and they are working very diligently to go ahead and find events and tournaments and also other cultural activities and things that will come to our sports complex.”

The Finley center will be 155,000 square feet. Rice says it opens up Hoover to the possibility of trade shows, banquets, concerts and numerous different types of activities.