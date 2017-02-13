Jefferson County school leaders urge voters to renew county-wide property taxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School leaders in Jefferson County are urging voters to renew a pair of county-wide property taxes in a special election next month.

These are taxes passed by voters in Jefferson County in the 1990’s that are set to expire in 2020.

Renewing these taxes generate more than 100 million dollars collectively for all the 12 school districts in Jefferson County. The money pays for buses and allows schools to add programs.

Jefferson County schools superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey says these taxes are essential.

“This is the first time in history that we have had 12 school districts work together while this is a county sponsored tax issue many of our city school districts benefit from the collections of those county-wide taxes,” Pouncey said.

The special election is scheduled for March 7. Jefferson County residents will vote at the same polling locations they used in the November general election.