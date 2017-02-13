Snitz Snider Memorial Stadium in Bessemer up for sale

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A community landmark in Bessemer is up for sale.

The Snitz Snider Stadium was once owned by the city of Bessemer, it was later gifted to Bessemer City Schools.

For several years, Snitz Snider was the only stadium in Bessemer. Once the new Bessemer High School was built, it was used less and less.

Superintendent Keith Stewart says now that the stadium has been virtually unused, it’s costing too much money to maintain. Not to mention, the costly repairs that need to be done in order to keep the stadium functional.

The stadium was put on the market for $300,000.

“I know it has a lot of sentimental value, but in education you have limited dollars and we’re in the business of educating children.” said Stewart.

Some alumni of Jess Lanier were shocked and devastated to learn about the stadium being put up for sale.

Ashley Norris started a Change.org petition hoping to get the attention of the school board.

“The alumni, just alone, are interested in doing the elbow work as long as the school system is willing to continue to let the community use the stadium we don’t mind doing the elbow work,” said Norris.

Norris says if the stadium is sold she hopes the new owners would repair it and keep it standing.

Stewart says he’s had some people show interest in the property but no serious buyers just yet.