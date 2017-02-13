The Latest: Senate confirms Shulkin as VA secretary

The Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking member Jon Tester, D-Mont., left, with committee chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., center, shakes hands with Veterans Affairs Secretary-designate Dr. David Shulkin on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, prior to the start of Shulkin's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet confirmations (all times EST):

7:53 p.m.

The Senate has confirmed physician David Shulkin to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Trump administration.

The vote Monday was 100-0.

Shulkin is a former Obama administration official who had served as the VA’s top health official since 2015.

He is the first non-veteran to lead the government’s second-largest department.

Shulkin has pledged a more modest approach to fixing the VA than had been suggested by Donald Trump on the campaign trail. The 57-year-old physician has ruled out wide-scale firings and privatization of the embattled agency as ways to reduce the length of time veterans must wait for medical care.

The VA has nearly 370,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $167 billion.

