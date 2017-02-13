Third suspect arrested for DeKalb County church thefts

Related Coverage Suspects arrested for DeKalb County church thefts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have continued to pursue leads concerning church thefts. In doing so, another suspect has been arrested.

Markus Tibbett, 22, was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal mischief on February 9. He has also been charged with theft of property in relation to another case.

The arrest of Tibbett comes after the January 3 arrests of Anthony Collins and James Edward Barron, who were charged with committing thefts against local churches last month.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.