Matt Borlenghi in Birmingham to shoot thriller film ‘Branded’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A movie thriller starring Matt Borlenghi is being filmed in Birmingham.

Borlenghi is best known for his role in the soap opera, “All My Children.”

The movie is called “Branded,” and is being shot in Birmingham. “Branded” is about law enforcement trying to take down assassins. The director of the film, Dale Lewis, is from Birmingham. Borlenghi and his cast member, Danny Arroyo, sat down with CBS42 to talk about the film and the Magic City.

“The director realized you know what, I want to go back to Birmingham and bring Hollywood to Birmingham and make opportunities for local actors and crews,” Borlenghi. “Rather than just the Hollywood productions coming in, and moving in for three, four, five weeks, then moving out, he wants to really centralize it here and make those opportunities for the locals.”

“Branded” is slated to be released in 2018.

