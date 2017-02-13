Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspect on multiple theft charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a suspect on theft charges after an incident where he reportedly attempted to steal a case of beer, according to a release from the department.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 1500 block of Culver Road on a call of shoplifting in progress on Saturday. Upon arrival, police reportedly pursued the suspect into the Creekwood Village apartment complex, where they lost sight of the suspect as he entered an apartment.

Police viewed surveillance video from the store and reportedly identified Sheyenne Lee Smith as the suspect, who reportedly attempted to steal a case of Budweiser beer before striking and pushing the manager while leaving. Smith reportedly discarded the beer before leaving, and the manager received minor injuries.

According to the release, Smith has a prior outstanding warrant for Fourth Degree Theft of Property at the same location, and police have obtained warrants for Robbery Third Degree for this incident and two more Theft of Property Fourth Degree warrants from two additional incidents.

Police are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call CID at 205-248-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.