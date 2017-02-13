UA football player arrested for possession of marijuana

By Published: Updated:
Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton (66) against Southern California during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo [modified]/Tony Gutierrez)
Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton (66) against Southern California during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo [modified]/Tony Gutierrez)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, police stopped a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive on February 10 at 11 p.m. University of Alabama football player Lester Cotton and another subject were in the vehicle.

The police officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. While police searched the vehicle, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Cotton was charged for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released on bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s