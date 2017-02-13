UA football player arrested for possession of marijuana

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, police stopped a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive on February 10 at 11 p.m. University of Alabama football player Lester Cotton and another subject were in the vehicle.

The police officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. While police searched the vehicle, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Cotton was charged for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released on bond.