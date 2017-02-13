UA students take stance against campus sexual assault with “It’s On Us” campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at the University of Alabama campus are taking a stand against sexual assaults.

According to Loveisrespect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 43 percent of college women experience dating violence and one in five women are sexually assaulted in college.

To help in the fight against campus sexual assaults, the Student Government Association kicked off a week-long event Monday morning at the Ferguson Center. The national “It’s On Us” campaign allows students to talk about prevention and how to help victims, according to Elizabeth Hakes, a member of the UA SGA.

“With different events, we are trying to reach different groups of people, and it is important to be here just to get the word out and to tell people that, ‘Hey, if this happens it’s not okay’,” Hakes said. “There are resources here at the University and nationally, and we are here and things like that.”

The SGA set up a booth inside the Ferguson Center on the second floor where students can sign a pledge to support the campaign, where they will hold events each day of the week until “It’s On Us” concludes on Friday.