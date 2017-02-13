UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center hosts ArtBLINK Gala 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center’s annual ArtBLINK Gala 2017, artists will create incredible works of art in the blink of an eye! Eighteen local artists will create masterpieces in 90 minutes that can be purchased during a silent auction.

The gala will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kirklin Clinic at 2000 6th Avenue South. Admission is $150 per individual. The evening will feature an internationally inspired cocktail dinner provided by IZ Catering and dancing to the music of The Rock Candy Band.

Funds raised during the gala will go towards the Cancer Center’s Fund for Excellence, which supports high-priority research efforts for projects, including launching young investigators in to cancer research or recruiting new faculty. A percentage of the funds raised will support patient and family assistance efforts.

“Our more than 330 scientists work diligently every day to make promising breakthroughs, and we could not do it without community support,” said Cancer Center Director Edward Partridge, M.D. “The fundraising effort, through our annual ArtBLINK Gala, provides us with the critical seed money to investigate drugs and develop treatments that we can quickly and safely move to our patients.”

Participating artists include Ahmad Austin, Melissa Payne Baker, Sally Waldrup Boyd, Carol Carmichael, Gary Chapman, Amy Collins, Sam Collins, Amy Crews, Joan Curtis, Barbara Davis, Vicki Denaburg, Thomas Andrew Findlay, Carol Misner, Linda Ellen Price, Michael Swann, Paul Ware, Robine Wright and Natalie Russo Zoghby.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, click here. You may also call 205-934-1603 to purchase tickets.

Dress is black-tie-optional. Valet and deck parking are available for guests.