University of Alabama tries out food trucks on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and faculty at the University of Alabama now have some more options where they can buy food on campus.

The university is doing a trial run this semester allowing locally owned food truck operators to sell food on campus. The news has quickly spread and nursing student Kelsey Brown and many other UA students are thrilled.

“We have food trucks now on campus so we decided to try them out today. And we tried Archibald’s barbecue and it is really convenient and the food is amazing so I am excited about this,” Brown said.

Bama Dining marketing Director Heather Young says this project is based on feedback from students who want to see food trucks selling food on campus.

“Right now it is a trial run for the Spring Semester to see how things go and hopefully make those implementations and improvements for the future,” Young said.

Food truck operators who are serving on campus include: Jo Jo’s Food Truck, Archibald & Woodrows’s BBQ and Local Roots. Bama Dining says they are considering allowing the food trucks to operate on campus on a permanent basis. A decision could be made in the near future.

