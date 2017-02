BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen this morning in his school uniform.

Birmingham police tell us 11-year-old Malichia Mullin, a black male, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing his school uniform of a blue shirt and khaki pants in the 4000 block of 5th Court N.

Other details are not immediately available. This post will be updated.