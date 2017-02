ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl has died after being involved in a car crash in Anniston.

The crash took place near Noble Street and West Blue Mountain Road, and at this time, the Anniston Chief of Police is saying that there is no word on other injuries or fatalities.

WIAT will bring you more details from the scene as they emerge, and in our 10 p.m. newscast.