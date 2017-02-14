Arrest made in Monday night Tuscaloosa Homicide investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Monday night, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to home on the 14000 block of South Rosser Rd. on a possible trespass/shots fired call. They arrived to locate victim with gunshot wounds in the front yard of the house.

The victim, later identified as Richard Lee Rawlins, 34, was transported to DCH-Tuscaloosa where he later died.

Homicide investigators determined that Rawlins had gone to see David Demond Hinton, a 36-year-old black male, who lives at the residence. Witnesses told investigators that there was an argument in the front yard between Rawlins and Hinton when the shots were fired.

Hinton has been charged with Murder and was placed in the county jail pending a $60,000 bond.