Birmingham police investigating double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, police are searching for suspects after a double shooting.
Two people were shot Monday night on Terrace S in Ensley.
Birmingham police say one person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the stomach.
