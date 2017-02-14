Birmingham police investigating double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, police are searching for suspects after a double shooting.

Two people were shot Monday night on Terrace S in Ensley.

Birmingham police say one person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the stomach.

