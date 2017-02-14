Birmingham police working robbery and theft of vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a robbery and theft of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Messer Airport Highway.
Police tell us no one was injured in the incident. They do not have any suspect information or a vehicle description.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a robbery and theft of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Messer Airport Highway.
Police tell us no one was injured in the incident. They do not have any suspect information or a vehicle description.
Advertisement