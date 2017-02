BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people, including 2 kids, are without a home after their house went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, everyone inside the house was able to escape without injury. One resident told CBS42 they think the fire was electrical and started near the dryer.

Birmingham and Brookside fire and rescue crews responded. Water trucks had to be brought in, as there were no fire hydrants in the area.