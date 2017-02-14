Testing the Water: Looking for answers behind growing number of cancer cases in Fruithurst

FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — We are continuing our investigation into a community struggling to cope with several cases of cancer over the last year. In the Cleburne County town of Fruithurst, seven people have been diagnosed over the last year and three months. That’s in a community of about 700 people.

Related – Community concerned after 4 boys diagnosed with cancer over last year

A few months ago, we brought you that story. Tonight, we’re revealing the results of our investigation. We tested the water to see if there are any findings that could be tied to cancer. What our test results showed, plus how the children battling cancer in Fruithurst are doing today. That’s coming up in our special report tonight on CBS42 News at 10.

