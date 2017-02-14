Mercedes-Benz celebrates 20 years of manufacturing vehicles in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama automotive manufacturing giant Mercedes-Benz is celebrating a major milestone today.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the first vehicle manufactured at the Marcedes-Benz car plant in Vance.

Since that time, more than 2.5 million vehicles have rolled off their production lines. Mercedes has invested more than 4 billion dollars into their production facilities.

CEO Jason Hoff says this is an exciting time for the company and he is looking forward to continuing to produce quality cars to provide a major economic impact for Tuscaloosa county.

“It is a special occasion for our operation here, it shows the success we’ve had over the last 20 years and the growth we’ve had. We made 300 thousand cars last year so it has been a significant growth period for us. It shows what we can accomplish in the state of Alabama,” Hoff said.

Last year, more than 300,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were made in Tuscaloosa County. The plant employs more than 1,100 people.