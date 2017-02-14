Multiple Jasper businesses burglarized

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple businesses are hit by thieves in Jasper. The owners say it’s not so much a scare of what they are getting away with, but how much damage they are causing.

It’s not clear if all the cases are connected. At least two businesses and one church were hit.

At Rick’s Auto Sales in Jasper, owners say they are offering a reward to hopefully catch the people who ransacked their family owned shop. They say thieves didn’t get away with much, but they left a huge mess.

Thieves also left a huge mess at Mane Attraction in Jasper. The stylists found the mess at all of their stations Saturday morning.

Barbara Pruitt said, “just kind of feel like you get targeted. We didn’t know what the reasoning for that, just looking for cash I think…we hope maybe police would make more rounds at night. Especially after all the businesses are closed.”

If you have any information contact Jasper Police at: (205) 221-2121.