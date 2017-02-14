Pelham Ridge students attend 8th annual ‘Love the Bus’ celebration

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s best school bus drivers were honored today during the eighth annual ‘Love the Bus’ celebration.

The event was hosted by Alabama’s largest school bus provider, Transportation South, Inc. Dozens of bus drivers were recognized for safe driving and love of their students including the state’s 2017 driver of the year.

Bucky Law with Transportation South says ‘Love the Bus’ month raises awareness and appreciation for school bus drivers who transport more than 26 million children to and from school each day.

“It’s not a real high paying job, so you got to have a love for the job and I think that’s what all these folks in this room represented and I think they represented it as well as anybody,” Law said.

Students from Pelham Ridge Elementary School were also in attendance to show their appreciation by drawing pictures and decorating a school bus.