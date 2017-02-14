Person dies in Cullman after crashing SUV through gas station, then furniture store, starting fire

By Published: Updated:
cullman-crash

GARDEN CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has died in the Cullman area after an incident in which the SUV they were driving crashed through a gas pump at the town’s only Chevron station, according to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner.

According to Cullman Today, the SUV headed southbound along Highway 31 before hitting the gas pump. After that crash, the vehicle came to a rest in the front of Helms Custom Upholstery after tearing down road markers and commercial signage, which caused it to catch fire.

The fire from the vehicle became a blaze in the store, which was put out by Garden City Volunteer Fire Department and Hanceville Fire and Rescue. The driver of the SU was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

 

