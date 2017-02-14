Photos: Suspects sought in Center Point pawn shop gun theft

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects they say stole seven firearms from a pawn shop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn in the 2000 block of Center Point Parkway. When they arrived, they found the backdoor forced open and several items missing, including seven firearms.

Surveillance images from inside depict two black male suspects dressed in dark clothing putting several items in bags before fleeing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.