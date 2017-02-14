Suspect taken into custody in Crest Cadillac burglary by U.S. Marshals and Hoover Police

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have taken a suspect into custody in a November car dealership burglary that has been arrested several times previously, according to a release from Hoover Police.

Police responded to a burglary in progress at Crest Cadillac on Montgomery Highway at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2016. An unknown male suspect reportedly entered the business forcefully through a rear bay door, and allegedly attempted to access a safe in the office area according to surveillance footage.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but was later reportedly identified by evidence as Demetric Lamond Chapman, 38, of Birmingham. A warrant was obtained by detectives on Nov. 23, but the suspect was able to elude capture long enough to where the department reached out to U.S. Marshals for assistance.

Hoover detectives and deputy marshals located the suspect at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South in Birmingham. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hoover City Jail.

Chapman is charged with Burglary Third Degree and is jailed on a $10,000 bond.