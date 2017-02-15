1 dead after mobile home fire in Sumiton

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a person is confirmed dead after a mobile home fire. The fire happened late Tuesday night near the intersection of Hull and Whitlow Roads in Sumiton.

Sumiton Fire Investigators will return to the site of a deadly fire Wednesday morning. Sumiton Police are on the scene and will stay throughout the morning monitoring the house.

We know from the looks of it this home is completely gutted. We will update you with more information as we receive it.