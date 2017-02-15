Alabama Attorney General recuses self from investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Newly appointed Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall Wednesday announced his decision to recuse himself from his office’s investigation into Governor Robert Bentley.

“In his letter of November 3, 2016, Attorney General Strange requested that the House Judiciary Committee cease active interviews and investigation until necessary related work of the Attorney General’s Office has been completed,” Marshall explained.

The House Judiciary Committee had been holding hearings for their Articles of Impeachment probe until Strange made his request.

Many people raised questions about Marshall’s ability to objectively head up the investigation into the governor. Marshall said in his Wednesday press release,”After meeting with the staff of the Special Prosecutions Division of the Attorney General’s Office concerning the status of a possible investigation of Governor Bentley, I have determined to recuse myself from the aforementioned related work and have appointed former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks to serve as supernumerary district attorney leading the investigation.

Brooks served as Montgomery County DA from 1993 to 2014.

“After I took the oath of office, I pledged to the people of Alabama that my first priority as Attorney General would be to determine if my recusal from a possible investigation was necessary,” Marshall said. “Over the following 48 hours, I met with my special prosecutions staff, made the decision to personally recuse, and I appointed Ellen Brooks to lead the investigation. I believe this course of action fulfills my commitment to the people that this matter be handled thoroughly and fairly.”