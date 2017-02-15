Alabama Chiefs of Police promoting bill to enhance penalty for offenders targeting first responders

WIAT profile By Published: Updated:
crime scene police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Chiefs of Police participated in a press conference Wednesday morning.

The conference, held on the front steps of the Alabama State House, is in to promote a bill that will “enhance the penalty for offenders who target members of the public safety community in their official capacity.”

Rep. Phillip Pettus of Lauderdale County is sponsoring the legislation. Chief Tommie Reese of AACOP and members of the law enforcement community from all across the State of Alabama spoke on several key issues that are being considered this legislative session that affect the public safety community.

Reese highlighted the amount of law enforcement officer deaths that have happened over the past few years, including Baton Rouge and Dallas. He said he hopes the legislation, if it passes, will make possible offenders think twice before targeting officers or first responders.

Several other law enforcement officers also spoke, including one speaking out strongly against Rep. Allen’s bill to allow Alabamians to carry guns without a permit.

“If this legislation passes, it will be detrimental to public safety in the state of Alabama,” he emphasized.

