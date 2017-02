BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Stouts Roads in Birmingham near 22nd Ave N.

Lt. Sean Edwards says a man was killed. Witnesses tell us they heard several shots, and that the victim was inside a burgundy Buick. Police believe the victim is in his mid-30s.

The crime scene stretches at least three blocks.

No suspect is in custody at this time.